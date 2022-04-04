Gennadiy Golovkin, Ryan Garcia in action on busy Saturday

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Moscow denies it

Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a “massacre” in the town of Bucha, while Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies there with calls for new sanctions against Moscow. Russia’s defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs showing bodies in Bucha were “yet another provocation” by the Ukrainian government. The images from the town, 37 km (23 miles) northwest of Kyiv’s city centre, emerged after Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had reclaimed control of the whole Kyiv region and liberated towns from Russian troops.

