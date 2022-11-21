Genesis Bankruptcy Jitters Send Bitcoin to Fresh Low

Days after its lending unit was forced to halt withdrawals in wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Genesis Global Trading has mentioned bankruptcy as a potential option as it seeks fresh capital, reports Bloomberg citing people with knowledge of the matter

The news sent bitcoin (BTC) to fresh two-year low of $15,480. But the price has fully recovered back to where it was before the Bloomberg story came out, trading around $15,720 as of press time.

“We have no plans to file bankruptcy imminently,” a Genesis representative told Bloomberg. “Our goal is to resolve the current situation consensually without the need for any bankruptcy filing. Genesis continues to have constructive conversations with creditors.”

Genesis and CoinDesk share the same parent company, Digital Currency Group.

