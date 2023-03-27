General Motors And MACRO Announce Multicultural Marketing Executive Pipeline Program – The Hamden Journal

General Motors and media company MACRO announced the launch of The General Motors Marketing Academy Powered by MACRO, a five-month program to prepare the next generation of multicultural marketing executives. This program focuses on business and professional acumen, enabling each participant to successfully grow in marketing and media while creating a diverse talent pipeline of skilled and deserving executives in marketing, branding, public relations and communications.

“As part of the GM Diverse Incubator fund, we are dedicated to supporting and scaling diverse-owned companies now and in the future,” said Tarshena Armstrong, Director of Diversity Marketing and Development, GM. “As GM strives to be the most inclusive company in the world, programs like this ensure authentic representation and development of diverse companies and talent, providing participants with dedicated resources and opportunities to excel.”

The General Motors Marketing Academy Powered by MACRO program will identify eight exceptional diverse candidates in the early stages of their careers for this curriculum-centered opportunity. During monthly meetings, best-in-class marketing executives, storytellers, speakers and advisors will discuss topics such as scalability, best practices, market trends, positioning, navigating the corporate structure, and building a client base. Participants will also partake in on-site experiential sessions and will be paired with a marketing or media executive mentor to aid in their professional development.

“It is a thrill and an honor to work with GM in creating this unique initiative to identify and support executives and entrepreneurs in the brand storytelling space,” said Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, MACRO. “Our company was launched as a vehicle for people of color globally to see themselves reflected authentically in media, and I couldn’t be happier to play a small part in building and preparing these brand storytellers for the vast opportunities that await them.”

Following completion of the program, candidates will have a better understanding of how to build their businesses and verticals as well as a network of fellow cohort members and high-ranking executives and administrators to mentor them in the years ahead.

Applications for this inaugural program are being accepted now through April 15, 2023. To learn more and apply, visit GMmarketingacademy.com.

General Motors is represented by UTA.