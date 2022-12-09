General Electric’s Healthcare Spinoff On Track, Says Analyst

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and raised the price target from $93 to $$98.

In its first standalone analyst meeting, GE Healthcare reiterated its 2022 metrics, in line with GE’s standing segment guidance, said the analyst. In addition, the business’ medium-term targets were mostly as expected.

The analyst thinks the GE Healthcare team looks ready for its upcoming Jan. 3 spinoff date.

Key drivers, including investing in R&D in high-growth areas like AI solutions and Oncology MI/Theranostics, are seen boosting organic sales from ~3% in 2019-2021 to a mid-single-digit percentage over the next 3-5 years.

The analyst said GE Healthcare looks well positioned to improve its growth and margins profile in each of its four segments while capitalizing on precision care trends.

Mentioning the upcoming GE Parent catalysts, the analyst noted exiting/monetizing its remaining 0.4% ownership of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) over three years using structured forward sales, as well as its 45.4% stake in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) as points to look forward.

The analyst believes GE Digital is now a standalone business that could eventually spin out.

The analyst thinks the COVID-19 pandemic should spur increased investments in remote digital technologies and enterprise software, which should bolster GE Digital’s long-term demand trajectory.

The analyst specified that the next round of asset sales could come from the non-core Power portfolio.

Also Read : Why This General Electric Analyst Is Bullish On Heels Of GE Healthcare Spinoff

Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 1.61% at $82.29 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for GE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

See more from Benzinga

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.