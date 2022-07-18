General Electric Unveils New Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

General Electric Unveils New Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

by

Updated at 10:41 am EST

General Electric  (GE) – Get General Electric Company Report unveiled the names of its three new business units Monday as it powers ahead with its historic decision to split the industrial group into three separate public companies.

GE’s aviation unit, which the company said last month will run by CEO Larry Culp, with current CEO John Slattery moving to the role of chief commercial officer, will be named GE Aerospace. GE Aerospace is the key plank in GE’s plan to to split into three separate companies that it unveiled in December.