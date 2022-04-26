General Electric Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Guide

Updated at 7:03 am EST

General Electric  (GE) – Get General Electric Company Report posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Tuesday, while confirming its full-year profit guidance and noting that its historic plans to split the group into three separate companies remains on track. 

General Electric said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in March were pegged at 24 cents per share, a figure that was essentially flat to last year but ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 19 cents per share. Group revenues, General Electric said, were also little-changed from last year at $17 billion, but came in modestly higher than analysts’ estimates of a $16.9 billion tally.

