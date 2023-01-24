General Electric Stock Active On Solid Q4 Earnings, Soft Forecast

General Electric Stock Active On Solid Q4 Earnings, Soft Forecast

by

UPDATED at 9:17 am EST

General Electric  (GE) – Get Free Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Tuesday, but forecast weaker full-year profits as its energy business continues to drag on the industrial group’s bottom line.

General Electric said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at $1.24, up 35% from last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.13 per share. Group revenues, General Electric said, rose 7.4% from last year to $21.8 billion, just ahead of analysts’ estimates of an $21.6 billion tally.