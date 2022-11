Shares of backup power provider



Generac



caught another downgrade. This time electric vehicles are to blame.

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of



Generac



(ticker: GNRC) to Sell from Hold Tuesday. Electric vehicle bidirectional charging is a game changer for the back-up power industry, according to the analyst. EVs-as-generators will limit Generac growth over the long run.