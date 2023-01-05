‘Gen V’ Opens Season 2 Writers Room with Michele Fazekas As Showrunner – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is yet to release a premiere date for Gen V, its anticipated superhero college spinoff series, which will launch this year. While it’s early for a renewal decision, I hear the streamer is happy with the first season, and a writing room is starting soon in anticipation of a Season 2 pickup. It will be led by executive producer Michele Fazekas, who I hear will serve as sole showrunner.

Fazekas was co-showrunner on Season 1 alongside her longtime writing partner Tara Butters who I hear is taking a break from the business for some family time. The separation was amicable, and Butters intends to return to writing-producing at some point in the future, I hear.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.

The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Fazekas executive produces with Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr.

Fazekas and Butters have been partners for their entire careers to date, which span two and a half decades. The duo earned two WGA Award nominations for their work on Law & Order: SVU. They created and executive produced such series as the CW’s Reaper and ABC’s Emergence and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. Additionally, the duo also served as executive producers/showrunners on ABC’s Marvel’s Agent Carter and Resurrection.