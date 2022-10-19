Gemon Green has unique first interaction with Charles Woodson

Michigan Football has a handful of former players that have a rare air about them. A legend in every sense of the word. One of those said legends, Charles Woodson, is one of the more vocal supporters of the U-M football program.

That is why Woodson doesn’t miss a chance to shout out his college program and shows up on campus any chance he can get.

It also helps that you’re an employee of a network that has aired a vast majority of U-M’s games this season, too.

According to defensive back Gemon Green, he has long been an admirer of Woodson’s. While not having the chance to speak with him during his previous trips to campus, Woodson made sure to approach the Wolverines’ bench and give some pointers to Green during a game.

It happened to be the first interaction he’d had with the Heisman Trophy winner.

“His first time ever speaking to me was the Maryland game,” Green said. “After I made a play on a third down, he came up to me behind the bench and was like, ‘Get your head back, get your head back, Green! Come on, you got this.’ I was like, OK then. He was up there in the commons the other day, he was talking to me. That’s when I knew that he was actually looking at my play.”

Coming from Texas, Green was aware of Woodson and what he’s done at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Despite being a few years removed from the game, Green believes that Woodson could still suit it up if he had to.

“Just growing up and knowing he was the GOAT at Michigan,” Green said. “I didn’t know he was that tall, to be honest. He’s about my height. He’s slim, he looks athletic and everything. Don’t let them gray hairs fool you.”