Gemon Green at Michigan Pro Day: “I was ready to leave”

At Michigan’s Pro Day all players declared for the NFL Draft had the opportunity to showcase their skills, meet with NFL admins and team personnel, and speak with the media. For cornerback Gemon Green this was his first opportunity after he was surprisingly not invited to the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. Green said not being invited to Indy hasn’t impacted his process.

“Me and (NFL) coaches talked,” Green said. “It wasn’t even a problem for me.”

Green spent five years in Ann Arbor, and was a starter for the last three seasons. Due to the Covid exemption, he still had a year of eligibility remaining, but he felt it was time to move on.

“I just wanted to make my shot. I felt like I was ready to leave.”

Michigan had a large number of potential NFL prospects elect to return to Michigan. Green said his decision was made by him and what was best for him.

“When I seen some guys back, I just went in my room, just closed my eyes and prayed. I just came to the conclusion to leave.”

Green has taken advantage of the last three months to train and focus on his game and technique. He believes the progress he made allowed him to show a new side to NFL scouts.

“I can move, during the season I felt like I wasn’t moving well. I got to show that today.”

Green didn’t name any specific teams he was to land with, but he didn’t hide what a return home would mean.

“I would love to be in Texas. That’s home.”

Green’s departure has created a position battle for the 2023 offseason, with CB2 role across Will Johnson currently vacant. Amorion Walker’s conversation from wide receiver to cornerback has gotten attention this offseason and Green believes Walker will do well because of his length and speed. He also mentioned the two players he will be watching.

“Ja’Den McBurrows and my brother German when he gets back healthy.”

McBurrows is one of the more physical corners on the team and is hoping his return to health will allow him to compete for Green’s old role. Gemon isn’t the first person to tell me German is a player to watch cracking the two-deep this offseason, so maybe we will see another Green in the Michigan secondary often this fall.