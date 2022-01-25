GE Stock, Raytheon Fall On Mixed Earnings, Weak Guidance

General Electric (GE) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) report better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings before the open Tuesday, but revenue and 2022 guidance came up light. GE stock and Raytheon fell early Tuesday.







Fellow aviation and defense stock Textron (TXT) follows on Thursday.

Besides actual earnings, investors will look for management commentary on challenges tied to commodity price inflation and supply-chain disruptions, including labor shortages and impact from the omicron variant. Analysts expect those pressures to last through at least the first half of 2022.

General Electric Earnings, GE Stock

Estimates: Early Tuesday, Wall Street forecasts GE earnings of 85 cents per share, up 32%, on revenue of $21.308 billion, down 3%, according to FactSet.

Results: GE earnings jumped to 92 cents, but revenue fell 3.5% to $20.303 billion. Industrial organic revenue came in at $19.6 billion.

Outlook: GE sees adjusted EPS of $2.8-$3 for 2022, below analyst consensus. The company cited inflationary pressures.

Shares sank 2.5% in the stock market today. On Monday, GE stock edged up 0.6% to 96.91 rebounding from session lows but well off a 116.27 buy point. GE stock undercut the 50-day line amid last week’s broad sell-off. The stock’s relative strength line has improved so far this year, according to MarketSmith chart analysis, after turning up from a long-term downtrend.

GE announced plans in November to divide into three publicly traded companies, splitting off its aviation, health care and energy businesses. The aviation business will keep the General Electric name.

Last October, General Electric predicted a recovery in commercial aviation as global economies moved past much of the early damage caused by the pandemic. That was before the omicron variant hit. On the military or defense side, jet engine maker GE expected challenges tied to the supply chain to persist through mid-2022.

Raytheon Technologies Earnings, Raytheon Stock

Estimates: Also early Tuesday, analysts expect Raytheon earnings to jump 38% to $1.02. Sales are seen rising 4% to $17.295 billion.

Results: Raytheon earnings came in at $1.08 a share while sales were at $17 billion.

Outlook: Raytheon sees 2022 adjusted EPS of $4.60-$4.80 with revenue of $68.5 billion-$69.5 billion, both below analyst targets.

Raytheon stock fell 3.5% early Tuesday, signaling another move below the 50-day and 200-day lines. Shares of the aviation pure play rose 1% to 88.12 on Monday, after undercutting the 50-day and 200-day lines intraday. Raytheon stock is working on a 92.48 high handle entry. And even in the midst of a recent decline, the stock’s RS line is improving.

Textron Earnings, Textron Stock

Estimates: Early Thursday, analysts expect Textron earnings to fall 10% to 95 cents. Sales are seen falling 6% to $3.435 billion.

Results: Check back later in the week.

TXT stock was not yet trading Tuesday. Shares inched up 0.4% to 71.89 on Monday, recovering from an intraday drop below the 200-day. On Friday, the stock triggered the automatic sell rule by falling more than 8% below a 78.23 buy point, following a breakout attempt in early January.

