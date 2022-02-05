Text size





General Electric was once known as the company that brings good things to life—but so far this century, holding shares of the conglomerate has been a portfolio killer.

That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

‘s (ticker: GE) plans to split into three companies—with one division focused on aviation, one on healthcare, and one on energy—represent a buying opportunity for investors.