GE Stock Breaks Out: General Electric Takes Key Step Toward Emerging As Aviation Pure Play

General Electric (GE) completed the separation of its health care unit Wednesday, marking a key milestone in its transformation to an aviation company next year. GE stock rose, breaking out of a short base.







X









On Wednesday, GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) emerged as an independent, stand-alone company after the tax-free spinout. It began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GEHC.” GEHC stock rose in its trading debut.

GE HealthCare’s installed base includes more than 4 million machines for imaging, ultrasound and pharmaceutical diagnostics. It serves more than 1 billion patients a year, enabling more than 2 billion medical procedures.

IBD Live: A New Tool For Daily Stock Market Analysis

GE Split Announced In 2021

GE shareholders received a share in GE HealthCare stock for every three shares of GE stock held.

In a news release Wednesday, GE said it remains on track to launch GE Aerospace and GE Vernova (housing the power and renewables businesses) as independent companies in early 2024.

General Electric is retaining a 19.9% stake in GEHC stock. GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp will also serve as nonexecutive chairman of GE HealthCare, the release said.

In 2021, the storied industrial conglomerate revealed plans to break up into three stand-alone, publicly traded companies. The big breakup allows GE to focus on its higher-growth aviation unit, often seen as the “crown jewel” in its portfolio of businesses.

GE Stock

Adjusted for the GE HealthCare spinoff, GE stock closed at 66.31 Tuesday.

GE shares climbed 3.6% to 68.69 in Wednesday’s stock market trading, hitting their best levels since April, after rebounding Tuesday from the 50-day moving average.

GE stock cleared a spinoff-adjusted 67.15 buy point from a flat base.

The relative strength line is the highest in months, reflecting GE stock’s outperformance vs. the S&P 500.

A 91 Relative Strength Rating means that GE stock has outperformed 91% of all stocks in IBD’s database over the past year.

The GE split, announced in 2021, came after a collapse in earnings and free cash flow for this icon of American industry.

More generally, investors have also soured on the idea of big diversified industrial conglomerates.

GEHC stock popped 6.2% to 59.45 in its trading debut.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Here Are The 5 Best Dow Jones Stocks So Far This Year

These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Stocks To Watch: Top-Rated IPOs, Big Caps And Growth Stocks

Find The Latest Stocks Hitting Buy Zones With MarketSmith