GE Is Splitting Its Businesses. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

GE Is Splitting Its Businesses. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

by

General Electric  (GE) – Get General Electric Company Report stock is rallying on July 18, up about 2% amid a broader market rally. But company-specific news is driving it higher as well.

While Alphabet  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report  (GOOGL) – Get Alphabet Inc. Report is trying to rally after a stock split, GE stock is trying to rally after more clarity regarding the splitting up of its businesses.

Alphabet’s stock split goes into effect today, while GE’s business split will occur in 2023 and 2024.