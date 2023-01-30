GE HealthCare Stock Lower On Maiden Earnings Following GE Spinoff

GE HealthCare Technologies posted its first quarter earnings as a public company Monday, while reaffirming earlier guidance on full-year profit just weeks after completing its spin-off from former parent General Electric  (GE) – Get Free Report.

GE HealthCare said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December, the newly-formed group’s fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.31 per share, with revenues rising 8% from last year to $4.9 billion.

Looking into the 2023 financial year, GE HealthCare said it sees adjusted earnings in the region of $3.60 to $3.75 per share, while reaffirming organic revenue growth rates of between 5% and 7% for its medical equipment. 