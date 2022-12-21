GE HealthCare Stock Is Trading. We Were Wrong.

The GE HealthCare spinoff



General Electric



is going to be a big event for the company, and investors, in the new year. Shares begin trading, officially, on Jan. 4. Some are trading now too and the price is a surprise.

GE HealthCare stock, which will trade under the stock symbol “GEHC,” has started to trade on a “when issued” basis. That essentially means when the shareholders of



General Electric



(ticker: GE) have already sold the shares of GEHC they will receive in the spin. those GHEC shares will get delivered to the new owners when they are issued in January.