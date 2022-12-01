Gaylord Perry, former Giants pitcher, passes away at age 84

Famed Giants pitcher Gaylord Perry passes away at age 84 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, who made his MLB debut with the Giants and pitched for them from 1962 to 1971, passed away Thursday.

Perry died of natural causes at his home in Gaffney, S.C., around 5 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. No additional details were provided.

After a brief call-up in 1962, Perry went on to serve as a relief pitcher for the Giants in 1963 before eventually joining San Francisco’s starting rotation in 1964.

Perry compiled a record of 134-109 with a 2.96 ERA, 1,606 strikeouts and 9 saves in 367 appearances with the Giants over 10 seasons, and his No. 36 was retired by San Francisco on July 23, 2005.

On Aug. 13, 2016, the Giants unveiled a statue of Perry at Oracle Park featuring the pitcher in his classic follow-through. The bronze replica of the pitcher joined fellow Giants Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Juan Marichal and Orlando Cepeda as San Francisco greats forever immortalized outside the stadium.

The right-hander, famous for his spitball, went on to pitch for seven more teams after the Giants until he retired after the 1983 season. Across his 22-year baseball career, Perry pitched to 314 wins, 3,534 strikeouts, and a 3.11 earned run average.

He was a five-time MLB All-Star, two-time Cy Young Award winner and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

