Gaylord, Michigan tornado injures 44 and kills at least one

At least one person is dead and 44 others injured after a tornado touched down in Michigan on Friday night, according to state police.

The twister made landfall in Gaylord in Otsego County just before 3 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service, leaving behind a devastating path of destruction.

The fatality was confirmed to Fox 17 by a Munson Healthcare spokesperson. Patients were taken to several area hospitals — including Grayling Hospital, McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Officials have not released any details on how the person was killed or the severity of the injuries to others, the outlet reported.

State police said several homes and businesses were damaged and advised the public to avoid the area, as downed power lines are blocking roads.

44 people were injured by the tornado. AP

The tornado made landfall in the town of Gaylord at 3 p.m. local time. AP

Several homes and businesses were destroyed. AP

Golf ball-sized hail was also reported in the area, according to Fox News

According to Jim Keysor, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Gaylord, the town has no recorded tornados in its history.

“This is a very, very rare event for us, and most people that have lived here their whole lives – they’ve never experienced a tornado in Gaylord,” Keysor told FOX Weather. “I’m sure people were scared and didn’t know what to do exactly.”.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to rebuild in a tweet Friday night..

“My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord,” she wrote. “To the entire Gaylord community—Michigan is with you. We will do what it takes to rebuild.

Police warned residents to avoid the affected area. AP