Gayle King celebrates 10 years at CBS, wearing the same dress as on her first day

Gayle King celebrates 10 years at CBS in her anniversary dress. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gayle King is celebrating a decade on CBS This Morning and keeping tradition alive by wearing the same yellow and white dress that she’s worn on each anniversary since her start.

The 67-year-old journalist took to her Instagram on Monday to share the news of her 10th anniversary on the morning television program. But she also expressed some joy over fitting into her beloved dress.

“I can still fit into my anniversary dress (yay) and there was cake double yay!” King captioned a series of photos.

The slideshow featured photos of King on set wearing the same dress every year since her start in 2012. As she continues the gig into 2022, she wrote that it “never gets old” starting her day with her co-hosts.

Fans of King took to the comment section to congratulate her on the milestone. Many even shared that they knew it was her anniversary as soon as they saw the dress.

“I saw the dress this morning and said another year,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Love the way she ♻️ her anniversary dress each year.”

Others called the dress “iconic,” including CBS in a celebratory tweet.

“Every year, she wears the same iconic yellow dress she wore on her first day to mark the occasion,” CBS This Morning tweeted.

It wouldn’t be the only time that King has repeated a look. In fact, she wore another yellow dress two days in a row while covering the 2020 election.

“Marathon hours means no time to go home to change so said dress became pajamas as I slept 45 min on couch in green room,” she captioned an Instagram post. “TV news so glamorous!”

