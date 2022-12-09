Gayle King Calls Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes ‘GMA’ Situation “Very Messy” – The Hamden Journal

Gayle King, the CBS Mornings co-host, thinks things over at one her her rival shows have gotten a bit, well, “messy.”

King was asked on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for her thoughts about the situation at ABC’s GMA3, in which co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes where at least temporarily pulled from hosting duties after their romantic relationship was made public.

Watch the segment below.

“Gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about,” King quickly responded, adding that she takes no pleasure in the competition’s turmoil.

“I look at the situation and I do say it’s very interesting what’s happening over there,” she continued. “It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy, I do think that. Because in the beginning I actually thought good on Good Morning America, they’re saying that they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read, it’s just very messy.”

She continued, “It’s a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved and I keep thinking about that. I’m very concerned about that.”

ABC has grappled with what to do about the Robach-Holmes relationship, which was disclosed recently with the publication on some media of photos. Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to lawyer Marilee Fiebig; both couples reportedly have separated.

Watch King discuss the matter with Cohen below.