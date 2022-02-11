EXCLUSIVE: Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is to host intimate conversation series E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale, which will see the musician invite celebrities to his home in the Hollywood Hills where he will design, prepare and serve them a three course meal.

Rossdale and his guests will eat, discuss their careers and what makes them tick, and may even jam, we’re told, depending on the guest. Shooting is underway and guests so far include iconic singer Tom Jones and 30 Rock and Late Night With Conan O’Brien star Jack McBrayer.

The show is being produced by recently launched Roundtable Entertainment as their first unscripted project. A network has yet to be assigned.

Executive producers are Rossdale, Lainie Strouse, Dominic Ianno and Alex Dundas.

As we reported last week, film and TV firm Roundtable has been launched by industry vets Ianno, Dundas, John Baldecchi and Griffin Gmelich. Early projects on the slate include a TV series with Jane Seymour and a movie to be directed by Gary Fleder.

Said Rossdale: “Roundtable are the exact partners I’ve been looking for to produce this project. They understand my vision and will help execute a compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work. This show is about connecting more deeply with them, hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It’s hard to be surprised anymore; but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink.”

Roundtable co-founder and Head of Unscripted, Alex Dundas added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Gavin. We all know the power of his music – but E.A.T. reveals so many new layers: his creativity in the kitchen, his empathy as a host and the authenticity he brings to his closest friendships. It’s fascinating conversations over fantastic food – and we’re getting a seat at the table!”

Brit musician Rossdale, best known as the longtime lead singer and guitarist of rock band Bush, has also acted in movies such as Constantin, Zoolander, The Bling Ring and Habit and series Criminal Minds. His songs have featured in movies including Mallrats, xXx, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and Fear Street: Part One – 1994.

Rossdale is represented by UTA and management firm YM&U.