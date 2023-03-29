Gavin Newsom Tweets 1 Scathing Word About Kevin McCarthy’s Mass Shooting Silence

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) went after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after McCarthy was caught on camera refusing to answer questions about the latest mass school shooting in Nashville.

On Tuesday, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted a video of National Rifle Association-endorsed McCarthy walking away from reporters who were asking if there’d be a legislative response to the deadly violence at The Covenant School.

Three 9-year-old students and three adults died in the tragedy. The shooter was shot dead by police.

“Says he’s not answering any questions,” Raju wrote about McCarthy. “Posed for photos with tourists, then went into his office.”

Newsom shared the video on his own Twitter account.

The governor captioned it with a single word: “Coward.”

Watch the video here:

It’s not the first time Newsom has criticized McCarthy’s silence following a mass shooting.

In January, Newsom similarly slammed his fellow Californian for not speaking out after massacres in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.

“We haven’t heard one damn word from him,” Newsom said at the time about McCarthy. “Not one expression, of prayers even, of condolences, nothing and it surprises no one.”

McCarthy did later offer condolences to the families of the victims.

