Gavin Newsom Tests Positive For Covid Days After Second Booster Shot – The Hamden Journal

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that he has tested positive for Covid-19, despite being doubled vaxxed and boosted. He is exhibiting only mild symptoms and will begin taking Paxlovid to combat the virus, according to a statement from his office.

The news comes as the state’s number of infections has grown rapidly in recent weeks, even as the governor has sought to keep the focus on initiatives around global climate leadership, gun control, rent relief and water conservation.

Here is the announcement issued by Newsom’s office today:

This morning, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The Governor will continue to work remotely. In accordance with local and state health guidelines, Governor Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2 and until he tests negative.

As outlined in California’s SMARTER Plan, which focuses on testing and treatment, the Governor will test prior to leaving isolation. The Governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately. Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18.