Gavin Newsom Rejects Parole For Sirhan Sirhan – The Hamden Journal

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has rejected parole for Sirhan Sirhan, concluding that the man convicted of assassinating Robert Kennedy “still lacks the insight that would prevent him from making the kind of dangerous and destructive decisions he made in the past.”

Sirhan was granted parole last summer by a state panel, but Newsom still had the authority to nix his release.

“The most glaring proof of Sirhan’s deficient insight is his shifting narrative about his assassination of Kennedy, and his current refusal to accept responsibility for it,” Newsom wrote in an op ed for the Los Angeles Times.

