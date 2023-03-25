Gauff loses out to Potapova power in Miami

American world number six Coco Gauff was knocked out of the Miami Open on Saturday after an intense three-set battle with Anastasia Potapova.

Potapova showed determination, stamina and some powerful baseline hitting as she beat South Florida-based Gauff 6-7 (8/10), 7-5, 6-2.

The two hour, 41 minute game in the early afternoon heat, ebbed and flowed before Potapova took a firm grip in the third set.

The 27th seeded Russian led 5-2 in the first set but Gauff fought back to win the tie-break after Potapova went wide with a poor shot on set-point.

Gauff looked to have the momentum and served for the match at 5-3 up in the second set but with nothing to lose, Potapova changed gears and her free-swinging approach paid off with her winning the next four games.

After a 10 minute heat break, Potapova returned looking fresh and confident but Gauff was struggling to refind her rhythm and after Potapova, ranked 26th, broke in the fifth game the outcome never looked in doubt.

The win was Potapova’s third career victory against a top 10 opponent and her first against Gauff after two losses.

“I think I just let it go, and I started to focus on my tennis and going for my shots and not thinking what she is going to do,” Potapova said.

Potapova will play Chinese starlet Zheng Qinwen in the round of 16 after she beat 12th seed Liudmila Samsonova 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in 3 hours and 7 minutes.

Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko defeated 13th seed Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia for the fourth time in as many meetings to reach the fourth round with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win.

sev/bb