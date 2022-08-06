Gates Foundation Bought More of This Medical Diagnostics Stock

Text size





These disclosures are from 13Ds filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13Ds are filed within 10 days of an entity’s attaining more than 5% in any class of a company’s securities. Subsequent changes in holdings or intentions must be reported in amended filings. This material is from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2022. Source: VerityData

LumiraDx



(LMDX)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation raised its position in the United Kingdom–based medical diagnostics company to 19,859,773 shares. That figure includes the addition of 14,285,714 LumiraDx shares through a July 25 private placement that priced those shares at $1.75 apiece. Following the fresh investment, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation now holds a 15.8% stake in LumiraDx.

The foundation disclosed that through an earlier agreement, it has the right to appoint one director and one observer to LumiraDx’s board. No appointment has been made after a foundation representative resigned from LumiraDx’s board at the end of April 2021. The foundation, in its goal to bring inexpensive medical care to underserved countries, has been active with LumiraDx to develop HIV tests and other low-cost clinical instruments.

Increases in Holdings

SLM



(SLM)

Impactive Capital boosted its interest in the college financing firm to 9%. Impactive purchased 2,353,503 SLM shares from June 30 through July 29 at prices ranging from $15.15 to $15.93 per share. Impactive now holds 22,593,389 SLM shares.

Impactive held a 5.5% stake in SLM at the end of February and has steadily increased its SLM position ever since.

Decreases in Holdings

Overstock.com



(OSTK)

Simcoe Capital Management lowered its stake in the online retailer to 1,879,168 shares. On July 29, Simcoe Capital sold 377,267 Overstock shares at $29.16 each. Simcoe sold another 201,000 Overstock shares on Aug. 1 at $29.94 apiece.

Simcoe now holds a 4.1% interest in Overstock. As that figure is below 5%, Simcoe is no longer required to disclose any further Overstock sales.

SciPlay



(SCPL)

Engine Capital reduced its holding in the mobile game maker by roughly a fifth, to 1,435,194 shares. Without citing a reason, Engine Capital sold 379,515 SciPlay shares from June 28 to July 29 at per share prices of $13.15 and $14.05. Engine now owns a 5.8% of SciPlay’s tradable stock.

AutoNation



(AN)

Edward Lampert trimmed his interest in the auto-parts retailer to 7,615,280 shares. That figure includes 4,408 shares held in a liability account overseen by Lampert’s ESL Investments as well as 162,002 shares owned by The Lampert Foundation. From June 8 through July 28, Lambert sold 566,951 AutoNation shares at prices of $111.54 to $124.72 apiece. Lampert delivered another 248,291 AutoNation shares to a banking firm as settlement for a series of forward contracts. After that settlement and the noted sales, Lampert now owns 13.6% of AutoNation’s outstanding stock.

Email: [email protected]