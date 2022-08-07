Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here’s Where

by

Gasoline prices continue to fall in a handful of states to $2.99 a gallon, marking the 50th consecutive day of declines and giving consumers a reprieve as high inflation rates have walloped their budgets.

Gas stations in Oklahoma and Kansas are selling unleaded gasoline for $2.99 as of Aug. 4, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information.

The national average is $4.09 a gallon, while 21 states are selling gasoline below $4. A handful of stations have lowered gasoline to $2.99 a gallon. 