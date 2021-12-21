Gary Payton II’s hilarious praise of Andre Iguodala’s on-court vision

GP2’s jokes Iguodala’s vision ‘gets better with age’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andre Iguodala continues to defy expectations as a leader off the Warriors bench.

The 37-year-old forward/guard has been an integral piece to a very productive and reliable Golden State bench this season.

In the Warriors’ 113-98 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Chase Center, Iguodala played an important role off the bench, scoring 10 points with six assists on 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range in 24 minutes of action for a Warriors teams without Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

One of his assists came on a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Otto Porter Jr.

After the game, Warriors guard/forward Gary Payton II had high praise for the ageless wonder when asked if he had ever played with anyone like Iguodala before.

“Absolutely not,” Payton said. “I guess his vision gets better with age. He sees things that a lot of people don’t see. I know he’s looking for a player so I try and find an open gap for him and Andre’s going to be himself.”

Hey, technically that’s a compliment. A sneaky one, though.

Re-signing Iguodala this offseason has proven to be a very under-the-radar move that has greatly benefited the Warriors on the court and in the locker room. Just look no further than how some of Golden State’s youngest players have matured and developed this season.