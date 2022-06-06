Gary Payton II’s funny answer signals Warriors guard feeling normal again

Funny quote signals Warriors’ GP2 feeling normal again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gary Payton II didn’t lose any confidence, energy or positivity while recovering from a fractured left elbow and missing 10 postseason games.

Following the Warriors’ 107-88 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, in which Payton made his return to the floor, he was asked if he battled through any elbow pain Sunday night.

“No,” he responded. “Adrenaline. Just going.”

In 25 minutes — the most of any Warriors reserve – Payton logged seven points, three rebounds, three assists and a plus-15 rating. His biggest shot of the night was a 3-pointer in the corner, right in front of the Celtics’ bench, to bring Golden State within one point late in the first quarter.

Even after it was reported Payton would suit up and be available to play Game 1, which he was but never entered the game, there was speculation if his elbow would affect his shooting ability. He didn’t attempt many shots in front of reporters during open practice.

Was he able to practice his shot while recovering?

“Quite a lot,” Payton said. “Looks pretty good, doesn’t it?”

Payton went a perfect 3 for 3 from the floor. Indeed, it did look pretty good.

“It just [signals] that everything is feeling good, feeling normal,” Payton told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke of his 3-point snipe. “Getting back to regular season, just trusting my shot. When I get them, take them.”

And when he takes them, he’s making them. Payton, a career 32 percent shooter from beyond the arc, has nailed 7 of 9 attempts from 3-point range this postseason — a ridiculous 77.8 percent.

“I feel good,” Payton said. “it feels great to be out there with my teammates.”

