Gary Payton II hilariously pelted after failed alley-oop pass from Steve Kerr

See GP2 hilariously pelted after failed alley-oop pass from Kerr

Watch out, Young Glove!

Gary Payton II has taken his fair share of bumps and bruises during the Warriors’ playoff run, most notably a fractured left elbow after Dillon Brooks’ malicious foul that kept him out until the NBA Finals.

So it’s nice that his teammates can have fun with him after a comical moment during practice at the TD Garden before Game 3 against the Boston Celtics.

It starts off as a heartwarming moment where Golden State coach Steve Kerr sees GP2 heading down the court and decides to bounce him an alley-oop. Not only does Payton miss the dunk, but there’s added insult to injury when he gets crushed with another stray ball from presumably a teammate. Wham!

The reaction from everyone involved is priceless. Kerr feels terrible about it before smiling. Payton goes from a look of annoyance, like, who the heck did this, to a sly laugh and points as Juan Toscano-Anderson howls with delight.

“I hope somebody got that on camera,” said Toscano-Anderson with the perfect mischievous tone. It’s hard to tell from that video who’s the guilty party of the awry shot, but it made for the perfect lighthearted moment before a crucial Game 3 for the Warriors.

