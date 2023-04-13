Gary Michael Walters Exits Bold Films, Starts Walters Media Group – The Hamden Journal

Bold Films’ longtime CEO Gary Michael Walters has stepped down from his position to form Walters Media Group.

Walters Media Group will devote itself to developing studio-caliber film and television projects; independent film financing and production; and strategic consultancy to high-net-worth investors and media companies.

Walters’ canon at Bold Films includes the Oscar winning Damien Chazelle movie Whiplash starring Miles Teller and JK Simmons, The Oscar-nominated Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed, directed by Dan Gilroy; The Cannes winning and Oscar nominated Drive starring Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac, and Albert Brooks. Commercial successes included action thriller No Escape starring Owen Wilson and Pierce Brosnan, and apocalyptic horror feature Legion with Paul Bettany and Dennis Quaid. Most recently, Walters was Emmy-nominated for HBO’s Oslo and produced Netflix’s The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

“I am deeply appreciative of all the support Bold Films have given me over the past two decades,” said Walters. I will miss my Bold family, but I have been yearning to create my own company for some time, and I am very excited to announce my upcoming slate shortly.”

Bold Films’ Chairman, David Litvak, said, “It’s been a pleasure working with Gary over the years. We want to thank him for his stewardship during his tenure which has garnered Bold Films 7 Academy Award nominations and 3 wins; 6 Golden Globe nominations and 1 win; and 2 Emmy nominations. We wish him the greatest success with his new venture and hope to work with him again soon.”