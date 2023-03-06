Gary Glitter Documentary Confirmded By Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Journalists’ hunt for disgraced pop star Gary Glitter in the 1970s has been confirmed as the subject of a new Netflix documentary.

Amazon Prime Video and ITV are also working up projects on Glitter, according to The Times.

Hunting Gary Glitter [working title] will cover Glitter’s conviction for child sex abuse and a series of sexual offences.

With exclusive access to the journalists who pursued Glitter over several years across the world in order to bring him to justice, and alerted authorities to his whereabouts in Southeast Asia, ultimately leading to his arrest, the production has been underway for a number of months.

Voltage Films, which is also behind Netflix’s upcoming dramatization of the Prince Andrew interview scandal, is producing, Sam Hobkinson is directing and producer is Cammy Millard.

Former pop star Glitter achieved huge success in the 1970s and 80s but was imprisoned first for downloading child pornography in 1999 and then for a series of sexual offences in the following two decades.