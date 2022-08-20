Gary Busey Charged With Three Counts Of Sex Crimes Related To Monster Convention – The Hamden Journal

Academy Award nominee actor Gary Busey has been charged by Cherry Hill, N.J. police with three counts of sex crimes.

The incident took place when Busey allegedly groped at least two victims during a Monster-Mania convention in Cherry Hill earlier this month, authorities said Saturday.

Busey, 78, who lives in Malibu, Ca., was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and a single count of attempted criminal sexual contact. He was also charged with harassment.

Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann said that, “It was about contact. It was about touching.” Police said they had received “multiple complaints” about Busey’s conduct.