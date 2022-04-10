Gary Brown, Wisconsin running backs coach in 2021 who dealt with multiple medical issues, dies at age 52

MADISON – Gary Brown, who served as Wisconsin running backs coach last season but was unable to travel with the team to the Las Vegas Bowl in December because of medical issues, died Sunday.

Brown was 52.

He is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.

Brown, who coached 11 seasons in the NFL, gained the respect of the UW coaches and players during his lone season on Paul Chryst’s staff.

“It has been difficult,” tailback Chez Mellusi said earlier this spring when asked about missing Brown. “I probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for coach Brown. It was difficult for me but the most important thing is his health. As sad as it is, that is the most important thing.”

Under his tutelage freshman Braelon Allen developed into one of the Big Ten’s top running backs last season.

Allen took over as the starter after UW lost Mellusi (815 yards, five touchdowns) to a season-ending knee injury in November and finished with 1,268 yards, a 6.8-yard average and 12 touchdowns. He was a consensus second-team, all-Big Ten pick.

Brown, a native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was a running back at Penn State. He played for three teams over eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 1999.

He was twice diagnosed with cancer, first when he was in his early 40s and coaching running backs with the Cleveland Browns. Doctors found cancer in his colon and liver. He underwent chemotherapy and surgery and was eventually given a clean bill of health.

The second time came shortly after the 2019 season, when Brown was among several Dallas Cowboys assistants who were not retained by new head coach Mike McCarthy. This time, doctors found a malignant tumor near Brown’s pancreas.

Brown opted for immunotherapy, did not coach in 2020 and then joined the UW staff to replace John Settle.

Gary Brown worked for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-19 but was out of football in 2020 before joining the Wisconsin staff in 2021.

Brown was undergoing treatment when the Badgers traveled to Las Vegas and defeated Arizona State, 20-13, on Dec. 30.

His condition deteriorated, and UW officials eventually concluded Brown would not be able to coach this season, though they had plans in place to assist him financially.

Shortly after joining the UW staff, Brown explained how he had decided to live despite being twice diagnosed with cancer.

“When you’re sitting by yourself and you’re alone and you’re thinking about what’s next,” he said, “you really think about the things that could be taken away. Not only football but your family and your friends.

“It’s going to do one of two things to you. It’s going to eat you up and you’re going to fold up and go into a corner and die, or you’re going to fight.

“My parents raised me to fight.”

As word of Brown’s passing spread Sunday night, UW players shared their heartbreak on Twitter.

“This one hurts,” Allen wrote. “Rest easy coach.”

Wide receiver Markus Allen wrote: “Never question why you meet some people in life, god puts people in your path for a reason. Love Coach GB.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Gary Brown, Wisconsin running backs coach last season, dies at age 52