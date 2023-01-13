Garry Tonon taps Johnny Nunez with a slick kimura in under two minutes

Garry Tonon didn’t need much time to get the job done on Friday evening.

The black belt grappler made quick work of his opponent Johnny Nunez at ONE Fight Night 6. The event took place at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and aired on Amazon Prime Video.

After a few intense opening exchanges, Tonon (7-1) closed the distance and engaged in the clich with Nunez along the fence. Getting a hold of Nunez (7-3) was key for Tonon, so he could put his elite grappling skills to use. After jockeying for position against the cage, Tonon found his way to a kimura to counter a body lock by Nunez.

Tonon rolled over the top with the hold, ending in an awkward back position. However, Tonon kept with the kimura and was able to crank enough to force a tap in less than two minutes.

Tonon then took to the mic to deliver some interesting words.

“This body is America: strong, violent, full of limitless potential,” Tonon said during his post-fight interview. “I am perfection. I am domination. I am the future, and the future starts tonight.”

“My arms will hold them down while they struggle,” Tonon said. “My legs will run them down while they flee. I am the U.S. Steel of domination.”

After his poetic metaphors, Tonon explained how he was able to secure the kimura from an awkward, near-back position. He then relayed his plans for the near future, which include a spot on the upcoming ONE Championship card in Denver.

“We’re getting another shot at the title soon,” Tonon said. “I thought it was a dominant performance. Whoever’s going to be there when it’s time to fight, that would be great.”

Tonon challenged Thanh Le for the ONE lightweight title last March, but was quickly finished. His win over Nunez was his first MMA fight since then, marking a solid return to the win column after the first loss of his career.

Results of ONE Fight Night 6 include:

Garry Tonon def. Johnny Nunez via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 1:53

Shoko Sato def. Kim Jae Woong via unanimous decision

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie