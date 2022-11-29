Garrett Nelson selected to All-Big Ten Second Team

Garrett Nelson has been selected second-team All-Big Ten by both the media and coaches.

Nelson was fourth on the defense in tackles (65) and first in tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5.5). Nelson started every game this season in 2022, extending his streak to 32 consecutive starts. His 65 total tackles were a career high, and he also added two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

He ranked eighth in the Big Ten in sacks and 17th in the conference in TFLs.

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer and cornerback Quinton Newsome were named All-Big Ten Honorable Mentions.

Discuss Nelson’s selection and react with other Nebraska fans on the Insider’s Board.