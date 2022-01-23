Garrett Hedlund arrested for public intoxication in Tennessee following Emma Roberts split, report says

Garrett Hedlund was reportedly arrested on Saturday night in Tennessee.Noam Galai/ Getty Images

Garrett Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication on Saturday night, TMZ reported.

The reported incident happened in Franklin County, Tennessee.

A representative said Hedlund was released on bond and due back in court this March.

Actor Garrett Hedlund was reportedly arrested in Tennessee.

TMZ reported that Hedlund, 37, was arrested for public intoxication on Saturday evening in Franklin County. No details about the reported incident have been released.

The outlet reported that Hedlund was released on a $2,100 bond and is due back in court in March.

Representatives for Garret Hedlund and the Franklin Country Sherriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

News of the “Tron” actor’s reported arrest comes after he and fellow actress Emma Roberts broke up. People confirmed that the couple split up a few weeks ago after nearly three years together. The couple was first romantically linked in May 2019, then announced they were expecting a child in August 2020. Their son Rhodes was born in December of that year.

Saturday’s reported arrest also follows a lawsuit that was launched against the “Friday Night Lights” actor this week. According to People, Hedlund is being sued for negligence by a mother and daughter who claimed they were “severely” injured in a “horrible head-on crash” in January 2020. At the time, Hedlund’s blood alcohol level reportedly tested at .36 percent — four times the legal limit, and there were two minors in the car at the time of the crash, the outlet reports.

Hedlund was arrested following the incident and released on bail with a court date set for February 2020, according to court documents obtained by People. The actor pleaded no contest and was found guilty on one count, while the second DUI charge was dismissed, the outlet reports.

Following the crash, Hedlund completed a 30-day residential treatment program and a first offender alcohol and drug counseling program that lasted nine months, People reported.

The mother and daughter are reportedly seeking punitive damages and a jury trial, according to People.

