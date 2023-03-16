Gareth Southgate picks players to face Italy and Ukraine

Gareth Southgate at the Qatar World Cup – – Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

01:14 PM

The top English scorers in the league

Harry Kane (20)

Ivan Toney (16)

Marcus Rashford (14)

Bukayo Saka (10)

James Maddison (9)

Phil Foden (9)

Ollie Watkins (9)

01:09 PM

Some interesting reflections from Southgate on the France defeat

The performance against France has shown the players if they didn’t believe it before, which I still wonder whether they truly believed that before the game, but coming off the field they know that is a game they could win and should have won.

01:00 PM

England pick their first squad since the World Cup

England play Italy and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month – their first games since their World Cup quarter-final exit in Qatar – and this afternoon Gareth Southgate names his squad.

A trip to Naples is undoubtedly the hardest fixture of England’s campaign in a group that also features Malta, North Macedonia as well as Ukraine. Southgate will face calls to add fresh faces to his squad, with Brentford striker Ivan Toney scoring again this week. Toney’s upcoming hearing into alleged breaches of FA betting regulations is not expected to affect his selection status.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backed his man, saying: “I don’t expect anything from football,” the Bees manager said.

“It’s up to Gareth to pick the right squad. Ivan has done more than enough to be giving Gareth a headache in a positive way.

“If you look at pure goal scorers for England, he is the second-highest goal scorer behind (Harry) Kane. If you look at clear number nines, he should be thinking very much about calling him up.”

Reece James is fit again having missed the World Cup through injury, while it remains to been seen if Ben White is called-up after he was excused from England duty during the World Cup for personal reasons.

Harry Maguire has lost his place at Manchester United, but Southgate is expected to stick with the central defender who has not let him down. Despite England being eliminated from a tournament at an earlier stage than Euro 2020 or the 2018 World Cup, their performance against France was arguably their most encouraging against an elite nation.

But for some missed chances – notably Harry Kane’s penalty miss – things could have been different. Kane needs one more goal to overtake Wayne Rooney and become England’s record goalscorer. While Kane would gladly accept a goal in Naples, breaking the record against Ukraine at Wembley would be a special moment for the Tottenham striker.