Gareth Bale retires from football as Man Utd ‘agree’ Weghorst deal

Arsenal and Manchester United have been provided with the price to secure Joao Felix, as the Portuguese superstar looks set to move club in the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid have set a £9.5million loan fee and a commitment to buy at £70.5m, according to the Mirror, with the Premier League duo said to be vying for the 23-year-old forward.

Man Utd are aiming to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and while their pursuit of Felix is rumbling away in the background, they are also targeting Netherlands international Wout Weghorst. The striker is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley until the end of the season and the Turkish side have said they are willing to negotiate compensation for the cancellation of his loan if he secures another move this month. United are now said to have agreed the fundamentals of a loan deal with Burnley but are still awaiting agreement between the Clarets and Besiktas.

Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane has reportedly knocked back offers to manage three separate men’s national teams. The Mail, which cites French outlet L’Equipe, has the ex-Real Madrid boss turning down the Brazil, Portugal and USA dugouts because the only nation he wants to manage is his native France. Tottenham are targeting Brentford’s David Raya or Everton’s Jordan Pickford as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, according to The Telegraph, while Aston Villa striker Danny Ings is wanted by Crystal Palace and Everton.

Manchester United wait on Wout Weghorst after ‘agreeing loan deal’ with Burnley

Besiktas insists that claims Weghorst has a break clause in his loan contract with them ‘are fictitious’

Roberto Martinez appointed as Portugal boss

Tottenham targeting David Raya or Jordan Pickford as long-term Hugo Lloris replacement

Danny Ings wanted by Crystal Palace and Everton

Crystal Palace and Everton to battle for Danny Ings

The Sun reports Crystal Palace want to battle Everton for the signature of Danny Ings.

The paper says the Eagles are on alert following the absence of the ex-England striker from Aston Villa’s Premier League starting XI since the World Cup.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira would apparently take 30-year-old Ings on loan or even try to land him for a bargain price if Villa give any sign that they are willing to sell.

Besiktas: No break clause in reported Man Utd target Wout Weghorst’s loan deal

Manchester United’s hopes of striking a deal for Netherlands international Wout Weghorst lie in the hands of Besiktas after the Turkish club dismissed reports that his loan deal from Burnley includes a break clause.

The 30-year-old Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg for £12million last January but was then allowed to leave on loan in the summer following the Clarets’ relegation on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

The 6ft 6in striker has scored nine goals in 18 games for Besiktas this term, including the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa. He appeared to wave goodbye to the club’s supporters after that match, but the Istanbul club are not ready to let him walk away just yet.

A club statement on Monday said: “The claim that there is an exit clause in our player’s contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of 2.5 million euros (£2.2million) in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

“The news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Besiktas.”

Tottenham seeking long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris

Tottenham are understood to be hunting a long-term successor to starting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The 36-year-old France stopper signed with Spurs in 2012 and is contracted until 2024.

The Telegraph says Brentford’s David Raya, 27, is high on the list of Tottenham’s targets, along with Everton’s England international Jordan Pickford.

Fraser Forster joined Spurs in the summer as Lloris’s back-up but he will celebrate his 35th birthday in March and is not seen as a long-term solution.

Zinedine Zidane turns down three international management offers

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly knocked back offers to manage three separate men’s national teams.

The Mail, which cites French outlet L’Equipe, has the ex-Real Madrid boss turning down the Brazil, Portugal and USA dugouts because the only nation he wants to manage is his native France.

Joao Felix: Manchester United ‘handed price tag by Atletico Madrid’ for Portuguese forward

Manchester United have been provided with the price to secure Joao Felix as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement up front.

Atletico Madrid have set a £9.5million loan fee and a commitment to buy at £70.5m, according to the Mirror, which says Arsenal are also interested in the 23-year-old Portugal international.

Dele Alli could have Besiktas loan deal cancelled

Besiktas are keen to cancel Dele Alli‘s loan deal and send him back to Everton.

The midfielder has failed to make an impact in Turkey following his move in the summer, having scored just once in seven games.

However, there is no early break clause in the deal and Everton will want full payment of the loan fee – thought to be around £1m – as well as the agreed amount of contribution of the player’s wages.

David Moyes says Declan Rice leaving West Ham ‘won’t be happening’ in January

Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from West Ham for the past couple of years but Hammers boss David Moyes is adamant it “won’t be happening” in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are among the teams said to be interested in the England midfielder and after West Ham’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Brentford on Saturday, Moyes was asked whether he had been tempted to rest Rice considering the busy schedule and transfer speculation.

“The transfer bit, I’m sure you can put away because that won’t be happening in January, that’s for sure, and it never was,” Moyes said.

“What I will say is I would have loved to have thought we could have wrapped Declan up and given him time (off) but overall, he’s such a huge influence and also the level of the game.

“Maybe if we’d drawn a lower-league team… mind you, I tried that last year at Kidderminster and I needed to bring Dec on to score me the goal to get through!

“I’ve got to say, he’s such an important player, it’s hard to go without him, but we’ve always tried to give Dec a good recovery time. I’d like to win the FA Cup if it’s possible and for me to have the best chance of doing that, I probably need to play Declan Rice.”

Georginio Rutter sidelined by Hoffenheim amid reports of interest from Leeds

Hoffenheim have announced in-demand forward Georginio Rutter will not take part in full training or play in a friendly for the club amid reports linking him with a transfer to Leeds.

The France Under-21 international has registered 11 goals and eight assists across 64 appearances since joining the Bundesliga side from Rennes in 2021.

Hoffenheim, who do not return to league action until a trip to Union Berlin on January 21, say multiple clubs are tracking the 20-year-old.

“For the time being, Georginio Rutter will not take part in full training or in the friendly against Servette (on Monday),” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Reports have been circulating since yesterday that Georginio Rutter is about to be transferred to the Premier League.”

Chelsea complete £18m signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian starlet Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama, writes Jack Rathborn.

The 18-year-old joins for a reported £18 million after rising through the ranks of the Rio de Janeiro club.

Santos helped Vasco to promotion to the top flight with a third-place finish in Serie B last term, playing 33 times and scoring eight goals.

Santos, who has also played for Brazil Under-20s, admitted it was a “very big opportunity”.

“This is a big club playing in big competitions like the Premier League so I am very excited,” he told the club website.

‘You have some pennies for me?’ – Erik ten Hag jokes with Man Utd fans about signing Bellingham and Mbappe

Erik ten Hag has joked with Manchester United fans that he will sign Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe for the club if they provide him with some pennies.

In footage shared on TikTok, the United manager was asked by a supporter whether he thinks the club will sign Borussia Dortmund and England star Bellingham, who is valued at over £100m by his club and has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid. He replied: “I want to.”

The fan followed up by asking if PSG and France superstar Mbappe was another option, which prompted another supporter to joke: “Can’t you sign both?”

Ten Hag laughed before replying: “You have some pennies for me?”

James Maddison: Brendan Rodgers provides injury update on Leicester star

Brendan Rodgers hopes a narrow FA Cup win at Gillingham can reinvigorate Leicester’s faltering form but expects to remain without star man James Maddison for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Newcastle.

The Foxes were flying ahead of the World Cup break following a difficult start to the season, only to suffer three successive Premier League defeats since the restart.

Saturday’s 1-0 third-round victory at the English Football League’s bottom club halted the slump ahead of a more high-profile cup clash at St James’ Park.

Manager Rodgers is optimistic the slender success in Kent, sealed by the 16th FA Cup goal of Kelechi Iheanacho’s career, can help his side regain momentum.

Aston Villa target Alex Moreno “very happy at Real Betis

Alex Moreno is happy at Real Betis amid interest from Aston Villa, according to Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The 29-year-old left-back is a target for the Villans and a £10million bid was lodged last week but Betis reportedly want up to £16m for the player.

Moreno turned down a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer and has further enhanced his reputation with a series of impressive performances this term.

“I speak to him normally, as I speak with all the players,” Pellegrini told Mundo Deportivo. “But as I said the other day with (star striker) Borja Iglesias, it is not good to respond to rumours rather than news.

“Alex had the possibility of leaving (in the summer) and he decided to stay. He is very happy here. Let’s see what happens with him, and with other players who can dream about leaving. That’s why I don’t like to speculate on rumours.”

BREAKING: Roberto Martinez appointed new Portugal boss

Former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been named the new manager of Portugal’s national squad, the country’s football federation (FPF) confirmed.

“I appreciate the enthusiasm and ambition with which he (Martinez) received the invitation,” FPF President Fernando Gomes told a news conference as Martinez stood next to him. “This is an important moment for the national team”

Martinez, from Spain, stepped down as Belgium’s coach following his side’s World Cup group stage exit, saying he had made the decision to end his six-year tenure some time ago and would have left even if they had been crowned champions.

It ended a long spell in charge of the side in which he took them to number one in the world rankings and third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Martinez, 49, is replacing former Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who also left his job after the team suffered a shock defeat to Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Santos, who was widely criticised for his tactics, became Portugal coach in 2014 and led the country in 109 matches. They won the European Championship in 2016 and UEFA’s inaugural Nations League in 2018-19.

Portugal present new coach Roberto Martinez (REUTERS)

Burnley keen on Bristol City striker Semenyo

Burnley are interested in signing Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, according to Sky Sports.

Bristol City value Semenyo in the region £12m – even though he is technically out of contract in the summer. His contract has an option to be extended by a further year.

Semenyo has six caps and a goal for Ghana, while he scored a 75th-minute equaliser for his club in Sunday’s 1-1 FA Cup draw with Swansea.

Manchester United wait on Wout Weghorst after agreeing loan deal with Burnley

Manchester United have agreed the fundamentals of a loan deal with Burnley for Wout Weghorst but are still awaiting agreement between the Championship club and the 30-year-old’s temporary club Besiktas, writes Miguel Delaney.

The striker is currently on a loan deal in Istanbul, and Besiktas want their own situation sorted before agreeing to losing a striker who has made an impact for them with nine goals in 18 games.

Miguel Delaney’s full report:

Leandro Trossard being monitored by Spurs

Tottenham are monitoring the situation of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old Belgian, whose contract expires this summer, didn’t play for the Seagulls in their 5-1 FA Cup victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday, sparking speculation he could soon be on the move.

Trossard has scored 25 goals and registered 14 assists in 121 Brighton appearances since joining from Genk in 2019.

Dane Murphy steps down as Nottingham Forest chief executive

Nottingham Forest chief executive Dane Murphy has stepped down.

The former Barnsley CEO moved to the City Ground in 2021 and helped oversee their return to the Premier League last season.

Forest confirmed he will leave by mutual consent to pursue other opportunities.

“Never have I been a proponent of, nor in fact, have I ever been any good at goodbyes. It is much easier to give thanks and recognize those who made my time at Forest so special,” he said in a personal statement posted on the club’s website.

“Nottingham is a community of people who put the work in before the talk. Who pour themselves into what matters most and commit to the genuine causes that allow them to progress.”

Premier League clubs refuse to pay £15m for Ben Brereton Diaz

Newcastle are among the Premier League clubs not prepared to pay the £15m that Blackburn are demanding for striker Ben Brereton Diaz, according to The Sun.

The 23-year-old Chile international scored 22 goals in 37 Championship games last season and has found the net 10 times this term but with his Rovers contract expiring in the summer, the £15m valuation is putting teams off.

In addition to Newcastle, the likes of West Ham, Leeds and Everton are also interested but not prepared to stump up the fee.

Joao Felix will play for ‘the club he wants’

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed he believes Joao Felix will decide his own future, as Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs linked with the Portuguese star.

Atleti have supposedly set a £9.5million loan fee and a commitment to buy at £70.5m, for those interested in the 23-year-old.

Speaking to DAZN, Cerezo said: “João Félix future? I always say the players play where in the club that they want… I don’t know where João wants to play”

“I think he’s now feeling so good here at Atléti. It depends on João and on the situation”.

Garang Kuol to join Hearts on loan

Garang Kuol is set to join Scottish side Hearts on loan from Newcastle until the end of the season, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old striker officially joined the Magpies from Australian side Central Coast Mariners on January 1, after signing a pre-agreement earlier in the season, and starred for Australia in the recent World Cup.

Championship side Reading were also interested in securing him on loan but he has opted for Hearts as he bids to get first-team experience in British football, according to Romano.

Mikel Arteta says Mykhaylo Mudryk’s future up to him amid Arsenal interest

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says it is up to much sought-after Mykhaylo Mudryk to decide on his future as the Ukrainian winger remains in a tug of war between the Gunners and Chelsea.

Mudryk recently seemingly indicated he would prefer a move to the Emirates, although reports over the weekend suggest he is now also not averse to a switch to Stamford Bridge.

But Arteta remains unfazed and claims the 22-year-old will ultimately decide where he ends up.

The Spaniard said: “At the end of the day, players decide where they want to play. If they want to play for our club, that is great.”

Marcus Thuram set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach

Marcus Thuram will reportedly not be renewing his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach and will become a free agent at the end of this season, with Manchester United keen on his signature.

Telefoot claim that the 25-year-old French forward, who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, has his heart set on leaving Borussia-Park after four seasons.

The report mentions that Chelsea are also interested in Thuram, while Inter Milan are believed to have already offered him a lucrative four-year deal and hope to sign him for free in June. It’s been claimed elsewhere that Gladbach would demand £13.2m to sell the France international this month, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain linked alongside United.

Wilfried Zaha to stay with Crystal Palace

It feels like every transfer window since the dawn of time has involved some Wilfried Zaha speculation but David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting that the winger will stay with Crystal Palace this January.

The 30-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is committed to helping the Eagles finish as high in the table as possible before deciding whether to sign a new deal or move on as a free agent in the summer.

Crystal Palace and Everton to battle for Danny Ings

The Sun reports Crystal Palace want to battle Everton for the signature of Danny Ings.

The paper says the Eagles are on alert following the absence of the ex-England striker from Aston Villa’s Premier League starting XI since the World Cup.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira would apparently take 30-year-old Ings on loan or even try to land him for a bargain price if Villa give any sign that they are willing to sell.

Tottenham seeking long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris

Tottenham are understood to be hunting a long-term successor to starting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The 36-year-old France stopper signed with Spurs in 2012 and is contracted until 2024.

The Telegraph says Brentford’s David Raya, 27, is high on the list of Tottenham’s targets, along with Everton’s England international Jordan Pickford.

Fraser Forster joined Spurs in the summer as Lloris’s back-up but he will celebrate his 35th birthday in March and is not seen as a long-term solution.

Zinedine Zidane turns down three international management offers

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly knocked back offers to manage three separate men’s national teams.

The Mail, which cites French outlet L’Equipe, has the ex-Real Madrid boss turning down the Brazil, Portugal and USA dugouts because the only nation he wants to manage is his native France.

Wout Weghorst’s Manchester United transfer hangs on Besiktas compromise

Besiktas have said they might allow Wout Weghorst to join Manchester United if Burnley compensate them for cancelling his loan spell in Turkey.

The Netherlands striker has emerged as a surprise target for United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward options after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

United’s budget may only stretch to loan signings after they spent more than £200 million in the summer and Besiktas borrowed Weghorst from Burnley for the season after their relegation from the Premier League.

Weghorst appeared to wave farewell to Besiktas supporters after Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Kasimpasa.

Football rumours: Atletico Madrid name price for Joao Felix

Manchester United have been provided with the price to secure Joao Felix as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement up front.

Atletico Madrid have set a £9.5million loan fee and a commitment to buy at £70.5m, according to the Mirror, which says Arsenal are also interested in the 23-year-old Portugal international.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip on The Independent.