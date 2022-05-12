Garcelle Beauvais Says She Was ‘Shocked’ And ‘Appalled’ At Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez Kicked Her When She Tried Out To Be A ‘The View’ Host

Garcelle Beauvais is bearing it all in her new memoir, Love Me as I Am. Before landing her co-hosting gig on The Real, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a guest-hosting stint on The View in 2015 and was hopeful it would parlay into a full-time job. She quickly learned it was not the case.

Garcelle Beauvais says Whoopi Goldberg and other co-hosts weren’t the most welcoming

Beauvais says she was excited to sit alongside the EGOt winner. But she saw early that Goldberg wasn’t the easiest to please. “I was shocked and appalled to see how testy Whoopi was with the show’s producers,” Beauvais writes. “I was embarrassed and disappointed, to say the least. It was cringeworthy!”

She was hopeful her interaction with the other hosts would be more positive.

But she says they too weren’t necessarily the friendliest. “There was a brief nonchalant recognition that I was the co-host up to bat that week,” she added. “No greetings or welcoming niceties, just a hey and they continued on with the [top-of-the-morning] meeting [with producers]. Okay. The energy was cold, unfriendly and standoffish. The atmosphere was so opposite to my friendly nature and definitely not what I had expected or hoped for.”

Things worsened when she said former co-host Rosie Perez kicked her under the table when she was giving her take on one of the hot topics. “It was a shut-the-f—k-up-bitch, you’re-talking-too-much signal kick!”

She says Perez later offered her an explanation and she’s since made peace with Whoopi Goldberg.

Beauvais also says Perez felt justified in her actions. “‘Girl, you know, I just wanted you to know that you needed to be quiet. I thought you were gonna go on too long,” she says Perez told her. “You know, we have a system here and we know when the other one is about to talk. So I just wanted to stop you from talking too much.’”

It wasn’t something Beauvais appreciated.

She wrote, “What kind of system is that where grown women kick each other like f—king mules? Was this a new type of morse code or something? GTFOOH!”

Beauvais also spoke directly with Goldberg. “Of course, I addressed it with Whoopi. She didn’t remember. But I told her because I didn’t want to go into the film like I was bamboozling her. That’s not my thing. So it was important that she knew that was in my book. We’re all good now,” she explained.