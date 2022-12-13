Garcelle Beauvais Joins Hulu Original Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: A Real Housewife is joining The Other Black Girl.

Garcelle Beauvais — who stars in Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — is joining the cast of the Hulu Original from Onyx, based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

Beauvais will recur as Diana Gordon, a world renowned author who has been best friends with Kendra Rae Phillips, the former Black female editor at Wagner. They lived in the same neighborhood and remained besties all throughout college, and Kendra Rae even edited the book that launched her into stardom. Since the book came out, the pair have grown apart.

Beauvais joins previously announced series regulars Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, and Eric McCormack. Beauvais’ recent credits, besides her work on Real Housewives since 2020, include Coming 2 America, Tell Me a Story, The Magicians, Power, and Spider-man: Homecoming. She is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson.

Hulu announced the straight-to-series order in August for The Other Black Girl. It follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. She’s excited when Hazel is hired, but as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Executive Producers are Rashida Jones, Temple Hill (Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey), Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.