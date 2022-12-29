Gaotu Techedu, TAL Education And Other Chinese Edtech Shares Plunge As China Heightens Crackdown

-
China looked further to tighten supervision over its battered online education sector.
China’s move indicated its lack of preparation to unshackle the private tutoring arena despite loosening curbs on tech giants, Bloomberg reports.
Edtech companies plunged after the Ministry of Education published a new set of restrictions that limit the fees and operating times of private tutoring services for primary and middle school students.
Firms offering non-curricular tutoring must end physical classes by 8:30 pm and online sessions by 9 pm.
The services must restrict one-time charges to 5,000 yuan ($720) and mandate a special trust account with state-designated banks for pre-paid fees.
Some of the prominent private tutoring companies included Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU), New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), LAIX Inc (OTC: LAIXY), and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BEDU)
Price Actions: GOTU shares traded lower by 11.7% at $2.50 in the premarket on the last check Thursday. TAL shares traded lower by 5.99% at $7.06, and EDU shares traded lower by 2.06% at $35.61.
