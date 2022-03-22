Gang Green wants finishing touches on productive offseason

Kyle Hamilton/Jahan Dotson Treated Image

I told you: Free Agency changes everything.

Like many other NFL teams, the Jets filled a bunch of obvious holes in their roster over the past week or so, which changed some of their priorities for the upcoming draft. It also opened up their options because there aren’t many must-have positions that they clearly will need to address in the higher rounds.

So where do things stand for them now, with the draft five weeks away? With the usual help from an array of NFL scouts, executives and other sources, here’s a look at how the first three rounds might go:

First round (4th overall) – Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

I still don’t love the idea of taking a safety this high in the draft, but I’m following the bread crumbs here that led to this selection.

For one, the Jets were ready to spend big on a safety in free agency before Marcus Williams’ price got out of control. They did end up with Jordan Whitehead at a relative bargain and brought Lamarcus Joyner back on a one-year deal, but clearly they still need more – for now and the future. They seem content with D.J. Reed and the young players they have at corner. Robert Saleh was clear that he doesn’t see an elite pass rusher at the top of this draft. They seem good for now at tackle. And this just is way too high for any of the receivers.

So I’m back to the “unicorn” – the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder who can be a difference-maker in the defensive backfield. A lot of scouts do see him as a Top 5 talent, just not at a Top 5 position.

First round (10th overall) – Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson

I know. I’ve said that receiver is now the Jets’ No. 1 need – and it is. They need that No. 1 receiver who can be a dominant weapon for Zach Wilson and take some of the pressure off Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. And the Jets could have their pick of all the receivers here.

I may eventually get there, but right now I still think the right play is to wait on a receiver until the second round. They tend to drop more than expected in drafts. In fact, I wouldn’t be shocked if one of the consensus Top 5 – Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks, Drake London and Jameson Williams – slip to the Jets in the second round.

That’s why I’m going with this ferocious, 6-foot-5, 254-pounder with 4.58 speed who would be quite the bookend to Carl Lawson. Saleh wants waves of defensive linemen and he’s not there yet. Johnson would get him closer. Oh, and I’ll keep adding this: They would prefer to trade this pick, especially if they can add another first-rounder in 2023.

Second round (35th overall) – Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

I am really convinced that one of those Top 5 receivers mentioned above will still be sitting there at the top of the second round, possibly even for the Jets at this pick. I’m just not sure which one, nor am I gutsy enough to pick it yet.

Regardless, if they haven’t taken a receiver yet, they absolutely have to take one here. They’d probably prefer one a little bigger than the 5-foot-11, 178-pound Dotson, but he might be the top of the next tier anyway due to his game-breaking ability and impressive speed (4.48). He was a dominant player for the Nittany Lions who can play inside or outside. I’ve seen a few too many comparisons to Moore, which makes me wonder if the Jets would want to double up on receiver types.

But those two with Davis and the Jets’ two new tight ends? Wilson would have quite a promising array of weapons.

Second round (38th overall) – UConn DT Travis Jones

One really big hole left for the Jets in free agency was at nose tackle, where they lost Foley Fatukasi to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They can plug it a little with Nathan Shepherd and by rotating John Franklin-Myers inside, but they still want a big, run-stuffing body inside.

That’s the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Jones, who had a strong Senior Bowl and combine and left some scouts thinking he might even be a late first-round pick. Of course, others think even the top of the second round is way too high, but he fills such a need for the Jets he might be hard to pass up. He’s a powerful, big body who can occupy blockers and help free things up for Quinnen Williams to get more of an interior rush.

Third round (69th overall) – Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

A strained abductor muscle limited him at the combine and kept him from running the 40, which was big since scouts have some concerns about his overall speed. His health and 40 time at his Pro Day could move him up or down the board. But the 6-foot, 217-pounder isn’t going to be drafted for his speed. He’s a strong inside runner who can find holes in tight spaces. He also won’t be asked to carry a full load.

The Jets’ lead back is Michael Carter and they re-signed Tevin Coleman, who can fill the third-down back role. Spiller would be the fresh legs the Jets need to give Carter a break and keep him healthy as the season drags on.