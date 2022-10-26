Gananoque hosts writers’ festival

A day of stories, even the funny ones, will be had on Saturday at the 1000 Islands Playhouse.

This is as part of the 1000 Islands Writers Festival taking place in Gananoque.

From 10 a.m. to noon there will be a writers’ workshop, and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. a conversation with Terry Fallis and Rod Carley.

“This Writers Festival is crucial to attract people into Gananoque during the winter period,” said Gananoque Mayor Ted Lojko.

“More importantly, there’s a fairly substantial community here that participates in the writers’ festivals, literary festivals, and we have a bookstore in town that’s popular, even with the tourists. There’s a healthy community in here that loves to read, loves to write.”

Fallis and Carley will read from, and then interview one another about, their latest books. You’ll hear how they both approach their writing and about those moments that make the writing life satisfying and, at times, frustrating. The session will close with an audience question and answer period.

Carley, a Brockville native, is the author of Grin Reaping. His short stories and creative non-fiction have appeared in numerous publications. He was short-listed for the 2021 Exile Quarterly’s Carter V. Cooper Short Fiction Prize. Carley is also an award-winning director, teacher, and actor, having directed and produced over 135 theatrical productions to date, including 15 adaptations of Shakespeare.

Fallis is a two-time winner of the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour. He is the award-winning author of seven national bestselling novels, including his latest, Albatross. The Best Laid Plans was the winner of the Leacock Medal for Humour in 2008, and CBC’s Canada Reads in 2011. It was adapted as a six-part CBC Television miniseries, as well as a stage musical. His 2014 novel, No Relation, debuted on the Globe and Mail bestsellers list, and won the 2015 Leacock Medal.

Albatross, his seventh, was a number one national bestseller a week after it was published and remained on the bestseller list for months. The Canadian Booksellers Association named Fallis the winner of the 2013 Libris Award as Author of the Year.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

