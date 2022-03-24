GameStop Stock Was on a Tear. Ryan Cohen Bought More Shares.

Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in GameStop, boosting his holding to 11.9%.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images





Text size









GameStop



stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%.

The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.