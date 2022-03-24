GameStop Stock Was on a Tear. Ryan Cohen Bought More Shares.

GameStop Stock Was on a Tear. Ryan Cohen Bought More Shares.

by

Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in GameStop, boosting his holding to 11.9%.


Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

