GameStop Stock Saw Two Big Insider Purchases

GameStop



stock had two material insider purchases last week.

The larger one was by GameStop (ticker: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen, who paid $10.2 million for 100,000 shares on March 22. The other was by director Larry Cheng.

Cheng paid $383,355 on March 21 for 4,000 GameStop shares, an average price of $95.84 each, according to a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheng, who joined GameStop’s board last year, now owns 8,022 GameStop shares.

Cheng, a managing partner of investment firm Volition Capital, didn’t respond to a request for comment, but he did tweet on March 23, “I am pleased to have increased my position in GameStop.”

Insiders typically have two business days to disclose open-market transactions. Cohen’s latest stock purchase was the day after Cheng’s, but Cohen disclosed his buy the same day, while Cheng reported his purchase a day after Cohen’s regulatory filing.

Cohen’s and Cheng’s stock purchases are the first GameStop insider stock buys since December 2020, when Cohen paid $19 million for 1.2 million shares, an average price of $15.51 each.

GameStop stock has surged since Cohen’s 2020 buy, but it has been a bit lackluster as of late. So far in 2022, shares are up 1.7%, compared with a 5% slip in the



S&P 500 index.

In the latest 12 months, GameStop stock has dropped 17% while the index has gained 14%.

We noted that if Cohen continues to buy stock, it could bolster shares, and he hasn’t been the lone buyer.

