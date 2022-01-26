Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop (GME) a year ago and not sold you’d have much to lament: $2,609 to be exact. Now you can understand the hand-wringing over the fomerly heavily shorted stock that’s not even in the S&P 500.







Following a nearly 33% drop the past month to 109.37, shares of GameStop are now down more than 26% from where they were a year ago. That’s important. The stock hit an all-time high nearly a year ago on Jan. 28, 2021.

GameStop went from one of the top stocks in the S&P 1500 to one of the worst. It’s now the 99th worst S&P 1500 stocks over the past year. The top-performing S&P 500 stock this year is energy company Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), which is up 72%. Even a less-explosive Tesla (TSLA) is beating GameStop. Had you invested $10,000 in Tesla a year ago, you’d have just $10,804.79. That’s not the kind of gain you expect from Elon Musk, but it’s still better than GameStop.

Even the worst-most popular index, the S&P 500, is topping GameStop over the past year. Your $10,000 invested in SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) would be worth $11,482. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), is better, too, turning your $10,000 into $10,733. And AMC Entertainment (AMC) did much better. AMC Entertainment is up 235.2% the past 12 months, turning $10,000 into $33,518.

It’s a harsh comeuppance for investors. GameStop investors who invested $10,000 at the end of 2020 but sold a year ago, pocketed a remarkable $58,000 gain. A quarter of that is gone now for those who held on.

GameStop: Not In The S&P 500

GameStop’s prospects aren’t great. It sports a middling 9 IBD Composite Rating. That means its chart and fundamentals only underperform 91% of all companies’ And the company is seen losing money in fiscal 2022, ended in January 2022.

Specifically, this whole fiscal year, analysts think it will lose more than $122 million or $1.69 a share. GameStop sells video games in its primarily mall-based stores. Gamers are increasingly downloading their games online.

Successful investors know it’s better to use time-tested rules to buy top growth stocks instead.

Analysts are stumped by GameStop, too. Baird suspended its rating and price target last June. “As the board lays the groundwork to transform GameStop into a ‘technology’ company, many details still remain a mystery, although e-commerce, NFTs, hardware, and category diversification all appear to be in the cards,” Baird said.

But individual investors piled into GameStop anyway in the beginning of 2021. That pushed the stock higher and prompted large investors betting against it to cover their losses. And made the company worth more than $13 billion, which is more than about a quarter of the companies in the S&P 500. But it’s value since crashed to less than $8 billion.

It’s important to note, though, GameStop along with many meme stocks are crashing lately — and teaching investors a costly lesson. Upwards of 70% of the 25 meme stocks in the new Roundhill Meme ETF (MEME) are now down over the past year (among those trading a year ago).

There are ways to use options to play GameStop, too. And some are trying to spread their bets in struggling retailers using ETFs instead.

Reading The Message From GameStop Stock

The rally in GameStop is a signal on many levels. It’s a reminder to investors to know how important it is to buy and sell at the right time.

But it’s also showing a shift in the S&P 500 sector leadership. Many beaten-down S&P 500 sectors are finally starting to pull ahead. GameStop stock’s consumer discretionary sector, though, is the worst among the 11 S&P 500 sectors this year. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) is down nearly 11% this year.

But this year’s top sector? Energy. The S&P 500 Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is up nearly 19% this year.

Just know while was fun counting your newfound riches on GameStop stock and other highly shorted stocks now, you need to have rules to follow when the trade goes the other way.

What $10,000 Invested In Battleground Stocks Is Worth Now

Gains and losses on select high-interest and heavily shorted stocks from a year ago

Investment Symbol $10k now One-year stock % Ch. Sector AMC Entertainment (AMC) $33,518.15 235.2% Communication Services Cassava Sciences (SAVA) $21,003.60 110.0% Health Care Lucid Group (LCID) $14,341.65 43.4% Consumer Discretionary Carnival (CCL) $11,132.48 11.3% Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) $10,447.95 4.5% Materials Sundial Growers (SNDL) $8,694.64 -13.1% Health Care GameStop (GME) $7,390.86 -26.1% Consumer Discretionary SoFi Technologies (SOFI) $6,704.09 -33.0% Financials ViacomCBS (VIAC) $6,292.37 -37.1% Communication Services Block (SQ) $5,732.38 -42.7% Information Technology Affirm Holdings (AFRM) $5,215.30 -47.8% Information Technology DraftKings (DKNG) $4,150.94 -58.5% Consumer Discretionary Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) $4,024.95 -59.8% Consumer Discretionary Roku (ROKU) $3,816.81 -61.8% Communication Services Palantir Technologies (PLTR) $3,756.01 -62.4% Information Technology Beyond Meat (BYND) $3,332.98 -66.7% Consumer Staples Virgin Galactic (SPCE) $2,093.94 -79.1% Industrials Peloton Interactive (PTON) $1,776.85 -82.2% Consumer Discretionary ContextLogic (WISH) $918.04 -90.8% Consumer Discretionary

Sources: IBD, S&P Global Market Intelligence, Roundhill Meme ETF (excludes stocks that didn’t trade a year ago)