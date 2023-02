GameStop Corp.’s

stock was plunging Tuesday, reversing the gains made during Monday’s meme-stocks rally that also lifted AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s

stock. The video game retailer’s stock is down 12.3% in afternoon trading, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s

gain of 0.9%. The stock is on pace for its largest percent decrease since May 11, 2022, when it fell 13.02%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.