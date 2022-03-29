GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide As Trading Resumes

Updated at 10:43 am EST

GameStop  (GME) – Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares extended declines Tuesday, after being halted by officials on the New York Stock Exchange, in a move that could snap the meme stock’s longest winning streak in more than a decade.

Both GameStop and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) – Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report names that defined last year’s meme-stock phenomenon, were halted in early Tuesday trading amid heighted volatility and larger-than-usual pre-market volumes.

GameStop was last seen trading 8.22% lower on the session at $174.00 each, a move that would still leave the stock up 41% over the past month, while AMC fell 6% to $27.58 each. 

